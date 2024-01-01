rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3064803
Dance for Obon Festival (ca.1927&ndash;1935) print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi. Original from The Los Angeles…
Dance for Obon Festival (ca.1927–1935) print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3064803

View CC0 License

