Otome Pass, Hakone (ca.1932) print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi . Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
3064808

View CC0 License

