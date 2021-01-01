https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3064857Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextColorful birthday banner template psd with cute doodles setMorePremiumID : 3064857View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpi | 8.02 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Life Savers by Impallari TypeDownload Life Savers fontColorful birthday banner template psd with cute doodles setMore