https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3064983
Dutch Association for the Protection of Animals (1906–1945) print in high resolution by Reijer Stolk. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3064983

View CC0 License

