https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3065037Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextColorful summer banner template vector set with tropical background compatible with AIMorePremiumID : 3065037View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 86.02 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 710 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2070 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 2957 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Bitter by Huerta TipográficaDownload Bitter fontColorful summer banner template vector set with tropical background compatible with AIMore