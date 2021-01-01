https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3065047Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextEditable tropical template vector set compatible with AIMorePremiumID : 3065047View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 114.89 MBVectors can scale to any size.Instagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1968 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2250 x 4001 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cardo by David PerryDownload Cardo fontEditable tropical template vector set compatible with AIMore