https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3065357Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWinter snowflake graphic vector on blue backgroundMorePremiumID : 3065357View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 78.49 MBVectors can scale to any size.Social Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5001 x 5001 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Winter snowflake graphic vector on blue backgroundMore