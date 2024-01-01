https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3066007Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for advertising (1906–1945) print in high resolution by Reijer Stolk. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3066007View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1183 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3449 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4800 x 4730 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4800 x 4730 px | 300 dpi | 129.96 MBFree DownloadDesign for advertising (1906–1945) print in high resolution by Reijer Stolk. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More