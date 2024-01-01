https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3066009Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoman playing cello (1906–1925) drawing in high resolution by Reijer Stolk. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3066009View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 928 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2707 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4222 x 5458 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4222 x 5458 px | 300 dpi | 131.9 MBFree DownloadWoman playing cello (1906–1925) drawing in high resolution by Reijer Stolk. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More