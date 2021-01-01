https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3067182Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextNight sky story template psd for social media with editable quote, stars can’t shine without darknessMorePremiumID : 3067182View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 19.62 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 19.62 MBPinterest Pin PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 19.62 MBMobile Wallpaper PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 19.62 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Muli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontNight sky story template psd for social media with editable quote, stars can’t shine without darknessMore