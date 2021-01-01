https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3067190Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextGalaxy story template psd for social media with shiny stars and editable text, in tune with the universeMorePremiumID : 3067190View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1919 px | 300 dpi | 16.77 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1919 px | 300 dpi | 16.77 MBPinterest Pin PSD 1080 x 1919 px | 300 dpi | 16.77 MBMobile Wallpaper PSD 1080 x 1919 px | 300 dpi | 16.77 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Muli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontGalaxy story template psd for social media with shiny stars and editable text, in tune with the universeMore