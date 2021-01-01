https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3067202Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextWinter story template vector for social media in blue with snowflakes and editable quoteMorePremiumID : 3067202View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 65.26 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 65.26 MBPinterest Pin EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 65.26 MBMobile Wallpaper EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 65.26 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Muli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontWinter story template vector for social media in blue with snowflakes and editable quoteMore