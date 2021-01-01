https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3067229Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSky social media template psd with editable quote at night time, stars can’t shine without darknessMorePremiumID : 3067229View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 2048 x 2048 px | 300 dpi | 46.43 MBFacebook Post PSD 2048 x 2048 px | 300 dpi | 46.43 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Muli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontSky social media template psd with editable quote at night time, stars can’t shine without darknessMore