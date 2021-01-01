https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3067271Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGalaxy banner template psd with shiny stars and editable text, in tune with the universeMorePremiumID : 3067271View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpi | 8.05 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Muli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontGalaxy banner template psd with shiny stars and editable text, in tune with the universeMore