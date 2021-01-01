https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3067282Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSky story template psd for social media with white clouds and editable text, sky’s the limitMorePremiumID : 3067282View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 17.68 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 17.68 MBPinterest Pin PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 17.68 MBMobile Wallpaper PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 17.68 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Muli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontSky story template psd for social media with white clouds and editable text, sky’s the limitMore