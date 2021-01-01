https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3067289Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNight sky banner template vector with editable quote, stars can’t shine without darknessMorePremiumID : 3067289View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 31.34 MBVectors can scale to any size.Banner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5001 x 3334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Muli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontNight sky banner template vector with editable quote, stars can’t shine without darknessMore