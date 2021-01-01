https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3067387Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAesthetic logo template psd for restaurant set, remixed from public domain artworksMorePremiumID : 3067387View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 72.11 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontAesthetic logo template psd for restaurant set, remixed from public domain artworksMore