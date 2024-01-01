https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3068819Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWith the Compliments of the Season (Design no. 3) print in high resolution by Henry Lyman Sayen (1875–1918). Original from the Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3068819View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 974 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2363 x 2910 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2363 x 2910 px | 300 dpi | 39.38 MBFree DownloadWith the Compliments of the Season (Design no. 3) print in high resolution by Henry Lyman Sayen (1875–1918). Original from the Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More