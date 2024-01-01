rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3069747
Valley Falls I (1915) painting in high resolution by Henry Lyman Sayen. Original from the Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3069747

View CC0 License

