https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3069748Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAbstract Landscape (1915–1916) painting in high resolution by Henry Lyman Sayen. Original from the Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3069748View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 995 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3300 x 2735 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3300 x 2735 px | 300 dpi | 51.68 MBFree DownloadAbstract Landscape (1915–1916) painting in high resolution by Henry Lyman Sayen. Original from the Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More