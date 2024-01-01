https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3070840Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextChild (1914–1916) painting in high resolution by Henry Lyman Sayen. Original from the Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3070840View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2010 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2188 x 3078 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2010 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2188 x 3078 px | 300 dpi | 38.57 MBFree DownloadChild (1914–1916) painting in high resolution by Henry Lyman Sayen. Original from the Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More