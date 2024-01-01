rawpixel
On the Banks of the Seine (1909–1912) painting in high resolution by Henry Lyman Sayen. Original from the Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
3070917

CC0 License

