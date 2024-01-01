https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3070923Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextChild on Sofa (ca.1914–1918) painting in high resolution by Henry Lyman Sayen. Original from the Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3070923View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1432 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3090 x 2212 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1432 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3090 x 2212 px | 300 dpi | 39.15 MBFree DownloadChild on Sofa (ca.1914–1918) painting in high resolution by Henry Lyman Sayen. Original from the Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More