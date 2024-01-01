https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3071010Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextChild Reading (1915–1918) painting in high resolution by Henry Lyman Sayen. Original from the Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3071010View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1088 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2760 x 2503 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2760 x 2503 px | 300 dpi | 39.57 MBFree DownloadChild Reading (1915–1918) painting in high resolution by Henry Lyman Sayen. Original from the Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More