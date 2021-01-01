https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3071056Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextWine bar logo template vector with minimal wine glass illustrationMorePremiumID : 3071056View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 3.2 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontWine bar logo template vector with minimal wine glass illustrationMore