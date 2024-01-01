https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3071861Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextInterior (ca.1915) painting in high resolution by Henry Lyman Sayen. Original from the Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3071861View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 994 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2898 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4911 x 4066 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4911 x 4066 px | 300 dpi | 114.31 MBFree DownloadInterior (ca.1915) painting in high resolution by Henry Lyman Sayen. Original from the Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More