https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3071864Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPortrait of a Girl (1909–1914) painting in high resolution by Henry Lyman Sayen. Original from the Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3071864View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1047 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3054 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7136 x 8179 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7136 x 8179 px | 300 dpi | 334.01 MBFree DownloadPortrait of a Girl (1909–1914) painting in high resolution by Henry Lyman Sayen. Original from the Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More