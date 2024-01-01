https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3071867Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDécor Plat (1915) painting in high resolution by Henry Lyman Sayen. Original from the Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3071867View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1006 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2936 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4303 x 3609 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4303 x 3609 px | 300 dpi | 88.9 MBFree DownloadDécor Plat (1915) painting in high resolution by Henry Lyman Sayen. Original from the Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More