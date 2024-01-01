rawpixel
Self-Portrait (1910–1913) painting in high resolution by Henry Lyman Sayen. Original from the Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3071870

View CC0 License

