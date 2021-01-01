https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3072292Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBatik floral pattern template psd for branding logo, remixed from public domain artworksMorePremiumID : 3072292View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 11.35 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 11.35 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :IM Fell DW Pica by Igino MariniDownload IM Fell DW Pica fontAsap by Omnibus-TypeDownload Asap fontBatik floral pattern template psd for branding logo, remixed from public domain artworksMore