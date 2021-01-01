https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3072340Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextModern lounge gradient template vector with minimal glass logoMorePremiumID : 3072340View personal and business license VectorEPS | 3.55 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cinzel Decorative by Natanael GamaDownload Cinzel Decorative fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontModern lounge gradient template vector with minimal glass logoMore