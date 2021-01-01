https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3072518Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBar gradient poster template vector in blur vintage style setMorePremiumID : 3072518View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 42.35 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 882 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2571 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3673 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontCinzel Decorative by Natanael GamaDownload Cinzel Decorative fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontBar gradient poster template vector in blur vintage style setMore