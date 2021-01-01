https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3072520Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextClassy pastel bar template vector campaign social media storyMorePremiumID : 3072520View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 35.23 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 35.23 MBPinterest Pin EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 35.23 MBMobile Wallpaper EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 35.23 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cinzel Decorative by Natanael GamaDownload Cinzel Decorative fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontClassy pastel bar template vector campaign social media storyMore