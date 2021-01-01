https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3073168Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextOrganic business card template psd with line art logo in earth toneMorePremiumID : 3073168View personal and business license PSDLandscape Business Card PSD 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 9.07 MBInstagram Post PSD 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 9.07 MBSocial Media PSD 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 9.07 MBFacebook Post PSD 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 9.07 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Arvo by Anton KoovitDownload Arvo fontNunito by Vernon AdamsDownload Nunito fontOrganic business card template psd with line art logo in earth toneMore