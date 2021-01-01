https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3073236Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextEco social media template vector with text in earth toneMorePremiumID : 3073236View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 9.47 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 9.47 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Arvo by Anton KoovitDownload Arvo fontEco social media template vector with text in earth toneMore