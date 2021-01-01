https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3073276Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextPoster template vector with eco conscious text in earth toneMorePremiumID : 3073276View personal and business license VectorPortrait Card EPS 5 x 7 in | 300 ppi | 5.43 MBA2 EPS 29.7 x 42 cm | 300 ppi | 5.43 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Arvo by Anton KoovitDownload Arvo fontPoster template vector with eco conscious text in earth toneMore