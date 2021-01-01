https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3073303Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextOrganic business card template psd with line art logo setMorePremiumID : 3073303View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 1121 x 671 px | 300 dpi | 12.22 MBSmall 1121 x 671 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Arvo by Anton KoovitDownload Arvo fontJosefin Slab by Santiago OrozcoDownload Josefin Slab fontNunito by Vernon AdamsDownload Nunito fontCairo by Multiple DesignersDownload Cairo fontOrganic business card template psd with line art logo setMore