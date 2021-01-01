https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3073349Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text4th of July template psd for banner with editable text, let’s partyMorePremiumID : 3073349View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpi | 12.63 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display font4th of July template psd for banner with editable text, let’s partyMore