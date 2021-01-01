https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3073496Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextShiny fireworks template psd for social media post with editable text, celebrationMorePremiumID : 3073496View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 14.02 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 14.02 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Great Vibes by TypeSETitDownload Great Vibes fontShiny fireworks template psd for social media post with editable text, celebrationMore