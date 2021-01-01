https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3073589SaveSaveShiny fireworks templates vector with editable text set ad compatible with AIMorePremiumID : 3073589View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 159.78 MBVectors can scale to any size.Banner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5001 x 3334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cardo by David PerryDownload Cardo fontGilda Display by Eduardo TunniDownload Gilda Display fontTangerine by Toshi OmagariDownload Tangerine fontGreat Vibes by TypeSETitDownload Great Vibes fontShiny fireworks templates vector with editable text set ad compatible with AIMore