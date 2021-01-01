https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3073620Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextShiny fireworks template psd with editable text, happy holidaysMorePremiumID : 3073620View personal and business license PSDPSD 735 x 1103 px | 300 dpi | 10.18 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cardo by David PerryDownload Cardo fontPlayfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontDownload AllShiny fireworks template psd with editable text, happy holidaysMore