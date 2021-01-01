https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3073686Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextEditable restaurant template vector aesthetic design, remixed from public domain artworksMorePremiumID : 3073686View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 4.58 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 4.58 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllEditable restaurant template vector aesthetic design, remixed from public domain artworksMore