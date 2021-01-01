https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3074079Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextEditable yoga logo template psd for health and wellnessMorePremiumID : 3074079View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 53.31 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Work Sans by Wei HuangDownload Work Sans fontEditable yoga logo template psd for health and wellnessMore