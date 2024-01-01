https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3074409Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextForelegs of a Standing Cow or Ox, Newport (1871) by Samuel Colman. Original from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3074409View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1472 x 2208 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1472 x 2208 px | 300 dpi | 18.63 MBFree DownloadForelegs of a Standing Cow or Ox, Newport (1871) by Samuel Colman. Original from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More