https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3074748Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEgyptian Maahes png lion headed god sticker illustration, remixed from public domain artworksMorePremiumID : 3074748View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 3000 x 3000 pxCompatible with :Egyptian Maahes png lion headed god sticker illustration, remixed from public domain artworksMore