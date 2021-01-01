https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3074906Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage Japanese cloud png sticker illustration, remixed from public domain artworksMorePremiumID : 3074906View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 582 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 727 pxBest Quality PNG 3000 x 1454 pxCompatible with :Vintage Japanese cloud png sticker illustration, remixed from public domain artworksMore