rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3075633
Building minimal logo vector illustration for branding
Edit Template
Save
Custom Text

Building minimal logo vector illustration for branding

More
Premium
ID : 
3075633

View personal and business license 

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Open source fonts used in this design :

Alegreya by Huerta TipográficaPoiret One by Denis Masharov
©2021 Rawpixel Ltd.

Building minimal logo vector illustration for branding

More