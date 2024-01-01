rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3075640
Sketches of Cattle, Irvington (September 1876) by Samuel Colman. Original from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Sketches of Cattle, Irvington (September 1876) by Samuel Colman. Original from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3075640

View CC0 License

Sketches of Cattle, Irvington (September 1876) by Samuel Colman. Original from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More