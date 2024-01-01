https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3075646Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStudy of Three Horses with a Plow, France (1873–74) by Samuel Colman. Original from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3075646View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 600 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1750 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3514 x 1757 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3514 x 1757 px | 300 dpi | 35.36 MBFree DownloadStudy of Three Horses with a Plow, France (1873–74) by Samuel Colman. Original from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More