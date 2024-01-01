rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3075694
A Bough of Mountain Laurel with Leaves and Blossoms (ca. 1880) by Samuel Colman. Original from The Smithsonian Institution.…
A Bough of Mountain Laurel with Leaves and Blossoms (ca. 1880) by Samuel Colman. Original from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
3075694

